Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Short Interest Update

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the October 31st total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Scion Tech Growth I stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78.

Get Scion Tech Growth I alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 16.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 12.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 0.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,141,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Scion Tech Growth I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scion Tech Growth I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.