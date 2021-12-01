Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Sells 4,406 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 4,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $818,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DASH stock opened at $178.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.52. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.17.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after buying an additional 3,607,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,123,000 after buying an additional 3,211,970 shares during the last quarter. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,300,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,359,000 after buying an additional 2,252,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KGI Securities raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

