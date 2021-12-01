NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in NetApp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,168 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $66,347,000. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in NetApp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 48,749 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in NetApp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $959,134. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $88.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average of $85.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

