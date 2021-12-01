DNB Asset Management AS Buys 1,079 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $826,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in V.F. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in V.F. by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in V.F. by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.63. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

