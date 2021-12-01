FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 377,368 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMAC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 40,063.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 29,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

