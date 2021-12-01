Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Daniel B. Poneman Sells 12,000 Shares

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $687,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LEU stock opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $777.80 million, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

