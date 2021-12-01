Elly Keinan Purchases 29,150 Shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Stock

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) insider Elly Keinan purchased 29,150 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $500,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kyndryl stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. Kyndryl has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Sunday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.