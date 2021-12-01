Insider Buying: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Erica J. Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $630,520.00.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.95.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $2,206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 4,474.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 41,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 40,268 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.