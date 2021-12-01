DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 4,276 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

