DNB Asset Management AS Sells 35,073 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,073 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of State Street by 18.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 171.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,960. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

NYSE:STT opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.96. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.