DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,001 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $667,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $147.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.43 and its 200 day moving average is $145.43. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

