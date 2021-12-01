Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Director Lisa G. Trimberger Acquires 5,000 Shares

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Director Lisa G. Trimberger purchased 5,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 456.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 1,682.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

