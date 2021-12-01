Insider Buying: Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) CFO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $52,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Kimball International stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $376.30 million, a PE ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 0.89. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $156.61 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is -450.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBAL. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,162,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 577,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kimball International by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 412,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 328,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimball International by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 164,570 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimball International by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 160,011 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kimball International by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 564,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 157,331 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

