Declan Sherman Buys 7,859 Shares of People Infrastructure Ltd (ASX:PPE) Stock

People Infrastructure Ltd (ASX:PPE) insider Declan Sherman purchased 7,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.05 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,828.95 ($22,734.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About People Infrastructure

People Infrastructure Ltd, a workforce management company, provides contracted staffing and human resources outsourcing services in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers recruiting, on-boarding, rostering, timesheet management, pay rolling, and workplace health and safety management services.

