Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 123,967 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123,967 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 4.64% of QuinStreet worth $46,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,267,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,717,000 after buying an additional 122,278 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after buying an additional 78,856 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 11.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after buying an additional 177,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after buying an additional 88,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

QuinStreet stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $830.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.84.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,463.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 22,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $395,980.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,997 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

