Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 7,266 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 987,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Exelon were worth $43,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,477,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,404,000 after acquiring an additional 53,711 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Exelon by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 62,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 370,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 233,782 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

