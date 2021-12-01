Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Trading Up 5.9%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $39.07. Approximately 6,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 345,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 47,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,596.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,934,652.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $316,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,193 shares in the company, valued at $575,444.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,863 shares of company stock worth $5,505,714 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,962,000 after buying an additional 2,743,268 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,596,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,651,000 after buying an additional 638,428 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,876,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,525,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 35.7% during the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,330,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 350,340 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

