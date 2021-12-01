Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading 4.6% Higher

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.37 and last traded at $71.59. 293,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,535,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.46.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

The stock has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,453,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,102,000 after acquiring an additional 585,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,871,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,730,000 after acquiring an additional 501,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,114 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,823 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,165 shares during the period. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

