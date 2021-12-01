Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elisa Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Elisa Oyj stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $65.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average of $63.02.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

