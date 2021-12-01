Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives $67.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,397,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,188,672 shares of company stock worth $102,566,799 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Confluent by 314.4% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,939 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth $172,357,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at $70,553,000. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $78.02 on Friday. Confluent has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

