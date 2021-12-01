StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Receives $7.00 Average PT from Analysts

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SVAUF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

