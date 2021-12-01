Comerica Bank Has $1.06 Million Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 69.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $39,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $393,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,687 shares of company stock valued at $694,942 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

