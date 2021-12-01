California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases Shares of 164,122 Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 164,122 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,421,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 189.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,223,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,090,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 255,925 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 84.5% in the second quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,439,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castlight Health by 31.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,124,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 505,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Castlight Health stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.06 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Castlight Health news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $39,141.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $175,245.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $227,967. 16.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

