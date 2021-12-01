Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Up 11.6%

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) shot up 11.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$50.45 and last traded at C$50.41. 557,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 775,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.36. The firm has a market cap of C$6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.34.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

