Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBI opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43. Summit State Bank has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $106.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

