Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SSBI opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43. Summit State Bank has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $106.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.62.
Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Summit State Bank Company Profile
Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.
Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.