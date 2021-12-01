National Bank Financial Upgrades Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) to Outperform Overweight

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.83.

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$12.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 2.78. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.13 and a 12 month high of C$15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

