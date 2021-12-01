Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Short Interest Down 34.8% in November

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the October 31st total of 7,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. Sonos has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonos from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.