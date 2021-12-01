Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Amundi acquired a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $354,644,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Autodesk by 29.8% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $818,659,000 after purchasing an additional 643,304 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.3% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,757,923,000 after acquiring an additional 305,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,155,436,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,372 shares of company stock worth $2,413,060. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $254.19 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.05 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.00.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

