Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 24.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after buying an additional 1,248,572 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 333.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,652,000 after buying an additional 754,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,152,000 after buying an additional 493,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after buying an additional 254,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,529,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,713,000 after buying an additional 252,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHG. ING Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.43. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

