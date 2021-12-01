Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LVHD opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $38.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

