Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 12,358 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

NYSE GPC opened at $127.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $93.62 and a 12-month high of $139.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.64.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

