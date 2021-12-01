Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of ProAssurance worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,879,000 after purchasing an additional 59,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,740,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,587,000 after acquiring an additional 94,475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,137,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,388,000 after acquiring an additional 101,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after acquiring an additional 51,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.32. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProAssurance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

