Insider Selling: Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) CFO Sells 3,254 Shares of Stock

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) CFO Daniel R. Chevallard sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $15,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76.
Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 667.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 390,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,148 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.
