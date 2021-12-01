Insider Selling: Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) CFO Sells 3,254 Shares of Stock

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) CFO Daniel R. Chevallard sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $15,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viracta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 667.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 390,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,148 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.