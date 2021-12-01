Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading Down 6.1% Following Insider Selling

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) shares fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $186.72 and last traded at $188.01. 19,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,839,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.12.

Specifically, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $1,071,392.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $6,850,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 734,740 shares of company stock valued at $118,586,435. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.71.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.07. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.