Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,359 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.5% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 62,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the third quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 37,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 73,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $165.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

