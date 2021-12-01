Intersect Capital LLC Raises Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 59 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 15,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,910.71 per share, with a total value of $30,147,182.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,992.48.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,643.41 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,803.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,708.53.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

