Brokers Set Expectations for Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:XLY)

Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSE:XLY) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cannabis Wheaton Income in a report released on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.40 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cannabis Wheaton Income’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Cannabis Wheaton Income alerts:

Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.67 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on Cannabis Wheaton Income to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Cannabis Wheaton Income from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded Cannabis Wheaton Income to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Cannabis Wheaton Income has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$188.24 million and a P/E ratio of -3.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.10.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Wheaton Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Wheaton Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.