Nerdwallet Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nerdwallet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly anticipates that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nerdwallet’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NRDS. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. Nerdwallet has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $34.44.

About Nerdwallet

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

