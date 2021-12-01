Insider Buying: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Purchases 64,055 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 64,055 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $197,289.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 25,789 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $81,235.35.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 79,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $248,060.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 32,281 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $85,867.46.

On Friday, November 19th, Osmium Partners, Llc bought 1,522,200 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,805,500.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Spark Networks SE has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOV. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Spark Networks by 86.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Spark Networks by 104.3% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Spark Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 81,730 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

