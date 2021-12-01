Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley Sells 5,556 Shares

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $119,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.75 and a beta of 1.68. Identiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Identiv in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Identiv by 24.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Identiv in the second quarter valued at about $680,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Identiv in the second quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in Identiv by 81.0% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 236,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 105,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

