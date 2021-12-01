Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $331,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.48 and a beta of 1.67. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

