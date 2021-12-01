Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Trade Desk posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.15.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,143 shares of company stock worth $32,538,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $103.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average is $79.71.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

