Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.17). Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Aegis reduced their price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTRA opened at $0.70 on Friday. Kintara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $33.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

