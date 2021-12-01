Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.17). Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Aegis reduced their price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTRA opened at $0.70 on Friday. Kintara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $33.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA)

