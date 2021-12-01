Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Sells $2,367,200.00 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $2,367,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 434,151 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $15,996,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $14,831,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 242,377 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 205,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

