Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after purchasing an additional 422,883 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,720,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,518,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,649,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 150,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.