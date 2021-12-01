Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its position in Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Etsy by 109.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Etsy by 693.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $274.58 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.65. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,384 shares of company stock valued at $69,352,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

