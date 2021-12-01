Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,297,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 43,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $192.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $157.72 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

