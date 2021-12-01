3,712 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.56. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of -148.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $76.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,979 shares of company stock worth $19,273,481 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

