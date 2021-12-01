Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.32.

NYSE:SYK opened at $236.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

