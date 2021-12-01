Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 568 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $140.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $85.16 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.03 and its 200 day moving average is $160.96. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.